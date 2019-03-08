Special Film Presentation: “The Big Lebowski”

Enjoy this special one-night-only screening of the cult classic, “The Big Lebowski” on Canton’s largest screen. The event includes a costume contest, White Russians, a Lebowski Art Show featuring original pieces by local artists, a Dude enamel pin release from Arrowhead, Jeff Daniels Poetry Book, Duderino t-shirts and blessings by a Dudeist Priest. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N., Canton. 7:30 p.m. $6. cantonpalacetheatre.org