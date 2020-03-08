Sunset Prairie Hike

Springfield Bog Metro Park 1400 Portage Line Road, Akron, Ohio 44312

Relish the extra hour of sunlight by taking an evening prairie hike with a naturalist. Bring binoculars to spot birds and other critters. Dress appropriately for the weather. Springfield Bog Metro Park, 1400 Portage Line Road, Springfield Township, Akron. 7-8 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Springfield Bog Metro Park 1400 Portage Line Road, Akron, Ohio 44312
