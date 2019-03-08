The Kent Stage presents Lonestar

Known for merging their country roots with strong melodies and rich vocals, Lonestar, comprised of Richie McDonald, Michael Britt, Keech Rainwater and Dean Sams, has achieved ten #1 country hits including “No News," "Come Crying to Me" and their crossover smash "Amazed," which was also #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $39-$49. thekentstage.com