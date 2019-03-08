Voices in the Valley presents A St. Pat’s Celebration featuring John Whelan, and Low Lilly

to Google Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents A St. Pat’s Celebration featuring John Whelan, and Low Lilly - 2019-03-08 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents A St. Pat’s Celebration featuring John Whelan, and Low Lilly - 2019-03-08 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents A St. Pat’s Celebration featuring John Whelan, and Low Lilly - 2019-03-08 20:00:00 iCalendar - Voices in the Valley presents A St. Pat’s Celebration featuring John Whelan, and Low Lilly - 2019-03-08 20:00:00

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Legendary Irish accordion champion John Whelan teams up with the American Roots band Low Lily and Scottish-style fiddler Katie McNally for a spectacular St. Pat’s celebration. Beer, wine and adult beverages are available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $20-$25. peninsulahistory.org

Info

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
to Google Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents A St. Pat’s Celebration featuring John Whelan, and Low Lilly - 2019-03-08 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents A St. Pat’s Celebration featuring John Whelan, and Low Lilly - 2019-03-08 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents A St. Pat’s Celebration featuring John Whelan, and Low Lilly - 2019-03-08 20:00:00 iCalendar - Voices in the Valley presents A St. Pat’s Celebration featuring John Whelan, and Low Lilly - 2019-03-08 20:00:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

March 5, 2019

Wednesday

March 6, 2019

Thursday

March 7, 2019

Friday

March 8, 2019

Saturday

March 9, 2019

Sunday

March 10, 2019

Monday

March 11, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail