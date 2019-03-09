12th Annual Art & Ale

Now in its 12th year, Art & Ale, presented by Acme Fresh Market, features locally crafted brews from Ohio’s best brewmakers, complemented by some of the region’s favorite local food. In addition, Art & Ale 2019 presents a juried award for best overall brew and a people’s choice prize, complete with museum-worthy trophies. The new VIP ticket option and experience includes an official Art & Ale swag bag. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 2-5 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. $25-$75. akronartmuseum.org