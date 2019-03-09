2019 Akron Roller Derby

John S. Knight Center 77 East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Watch Akron Roller Derby take on other leagues from Ohio and surrounding states. Once again, all home bouts will be double-headers, which means more roller derby for you to enjoy. John S. Knight Center, 77 E. Mill St., Akron. 6 p.m. $5-$10. Free/Children 4 and under. akronrollerderby.net

John S. Knight Center 77 East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
