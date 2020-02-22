Watch Akron Roller Derby take on other leagues from Ohio and surrounding states. Once again, all home bouts will be double-headers, which means more roller derby for you to enjoy. John S. Knight Center, 77 E. Mill St., Akron. 6 p.m. $5-$10. Free/Children 4 and under. akronrollerderby.net
2020 Akron Roller Derby
John S. Knight Center 77 East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
