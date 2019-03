Hale Farm & Village Maple Sugar Festival

Enjoy a hearty pancake breakfast and then head out into the Sugaring Camp to learn about tree tapping, the maple sugar process and experience oxen demonstrations. View period arts and crafts demonstrations such as glassblowing, blacksmithing, spinning and weaving. Hale Farm & Village, 2686 Oak Hill Road, Bath. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $5-$15. wrhs.org