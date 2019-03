Ballet Excel Ohio presents Peter Pan and Symphonic “Nan-sense”

The Ballet is a retelling of Sir James Barrie’s classic play about the boy who never grew up and the adventures that ensue. Set to familiar music by Leroy Anderson, this colorful ballet consists of seven short pieces all designed to celebrate Ballet Excel Ohio’s beloved founding Artistic Director, Nan Klinger. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. $10-$25. For tickets and showtimes, visit akroncivic.com