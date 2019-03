Seek the Light Annual Expo and Psychic Fair

Come for another fun-filled, buzzing reader room, vendor-packed and overall spiritually charged event. Not only will all your favorite vendors and readers be there, brand new exhibits for yoga, organic skincare and massage therapy, henna and exciting lectures will be available. John S. Knight Center, 77 E. Mill St., Akron. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. For details, visit seekthelightakronexpo.com.