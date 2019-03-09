Blu Jazz presents Nathan-Paul & The Admirables

Fronted by saxophonist Nathan-Paul Davis, join the feel-good funk grooves of this high-energy Cleveland party band as they channel the likes of Kool & the Gang, J-Dilla, James Brown, Erykah Badu, Miles Davis and more, featuring Nathan-Paul Davis, Tommy Lehman, Joey Skoch, Matthew DeRubertis and Michael Ode. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 8 p.m. $10-$15. blujazzakron.com