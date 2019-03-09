Blu Jazz presents Nathan-Paul & The Admirables

to Google Calendar - Blu Jazz presents Nathan-Paul & The Admirables - 2019-03-09 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blu Jazz presents Nathan-Paul & The Admirables - 2019-03-09 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blu Jazz presents Nathan-Paul & The Admirables - 2019-03-09 20:00:00 iCalendar - Blu Jazz presents Nathan-Paul & The Admirables - 2019-03-09 20:00:00

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Fronted by saxophonist Nathan-Paul Davis, join the feel-good funk grooves of this high-energy Cleveland party band as they channel the likes of Kool & the Gang, J-Dilla, James Brown, Erykah Badu, Miles Davis and more, featuring Nathan-Paul Davis, Tommy Lehman, Joey Skoch, Matthew DeRubertis and Michael Ode. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 8 p.m. $10-$15. blujazzakron.com

Info

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
to Google Calendar - Blu Jazz presents Nathan-Paul & The Admirables - 2019-03-09 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blu Jazz presents Nathan-Paul & The Admirables - 2019-03-09 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blu Jazz presents Nathan-Paul & The Admirables - 2019-03-09 20:00:00 iCalendar - Blu Jazz presents Nathan-Paul & The Admirables - 2019-03-09 20:00:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

March 5, 2019

Wednesday

March 6, 2019

Thursday

March 7, 2019

Friday

March 8, 2019

Saturday

March 9, 2019

Sunday

March 10, 2019

Monday

March 11, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail