Canton Ballet’s Touchdowns and Tutus Fundraiser

Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2323 17th St. NW, , Canton, Ohio

Local high school football players and ballet dancers compete in a family fun event celebrating dance and athletics. Don’t miss out on this star-studded event to benefit Canton Ballet. Take your evening to the next level with an exclusive VIP package or a family-friendly tailgate after-party at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton. 6:30 p.m. $15-$125. cantonballet.com

Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2323 17th St. NW, , Canton, Ohio
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, This & That
