Live Nation Presents Donnie Iris and the Cruisers

Rock ‘n’ Roll veterans Donnie Iris and The Cruisers are set to perform at the Canton Palace Theatre with special guest Youngstown rockers, The Vindys. Some of Donnie Iris and The Cruisers hits include “Love is Like a Rock,” “My Girl,” “That’s the Way Love Ought To Be” and “Ah! Leah!” Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N., Canton. 7:30 p.m. $40-$65. cantonpalacetheatre.org