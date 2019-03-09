Voices in the Valley presents Rusty Goat

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Good friends Tom James, Jeff Russell and John Russell have formed a new band with some talented new members, Tim Dockrill and Mike Hiland, and they will be rockin’ at the Hall. Beer, wine and adult beverages are available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $10-$12. peninsulahistory.org

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in Peninsula, Events in The 330, This & That
