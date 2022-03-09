Women's Endowment Fund's "For Women, Forever" Annual Dinner

to

Goodyear Hall 1201 E. Market St., Akron, Ohio

Save the date for the Women's Endowment Fund's 2022 annual dinner celebrating uplifting women and girls in the community. This year's keynote address will be delivered by Ernst & Young LLP Vice Chair and US-Central Region Managing Partner, Julie Boland. Goodyear Hall at The East End, 1201 E. Market St., Akron. 5:30-8:30 p.m. $75 and up. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com.

Info

Goodyear Hall 1201 E. Market St., Akron, Ohio
Charity & Fundraisers, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
to
Google Calendar - Women's Endowment Fund's "For Women, Forever" Annual Dinner - 2022-03-09 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Women's Endowment Fund's "For Women, Forever" Annual Dinner - 2022-03-09 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Women's Endowment Fund's "For Women, Forever" Annual Dinner - 2022-03-09 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Women's Endowment Fund's "For Women, Forever" Annual Dinner - 2022-03-09 17:30:00 ical

Tags

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Thursday

March 3, 2022

Friday

March 4, 2022

Saturday

March 5, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required