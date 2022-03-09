Save the date for the Women's Endowment Fund's 2022 annual dinner celebrating uplifting women and girls in the community. This year's keynote address will be delivered by Ernst & Young LLP Vice Chair and US-Central Region Managing Partner, Julie Boland. Goodyear Hall at The East End, 1201 E. Market St., Akron. 5:30-8:30 p.m. $75 and up. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com.
Women's Endowment Fund's "For Women, Forever" Annual Dinner
Goodyear Hall 1201 E. Market St., Akron, Ohio
Goodyear Hall 1201 E. Market St., Akron, Ohio
