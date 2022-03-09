Women's Endowment Fund's "For Women, Forever" Annual Dinner

Save the date for the Women's Endowment Fund's 2022 annual dinner celebrating uplifting women and girls in the community. This year's keynote address will be delivered by Ernst & Young LLP Vice Chair and US-Central Region Managing Partner, Julie Boland. Goodyear Hall at The East End, 1201 E. Market St., Akron. 5:30-8:30 p.m. $75 and up. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com.