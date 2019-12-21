40th annual TubaChristmas

Commemorate 40 years of TubaChristmases with tuba legend Tucker Jolly, emeritus professor of The University of Akron’s School of Music. This unique holiday show combines hundreds of tubas, many decorated with garlands and lights and singalongs. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. Noon & 2:30 p.m. Free. uaevents.com