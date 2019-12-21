40th annual TubaChristmas

to Google Calendar - 40th annual TubaChristmas - 2019-12-21 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 40th annual TubaChristmas - 2019-12-21 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 40th annual TubaChristmas - 2019-12-21 12:00:00 iCalendar - 40th annual TubaChristmas - 2019-12-21 12:00:00

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Commemorate 40 years of TubaChristmases with tuba legend Tucker Jolly, emeritus professor of The University of Akron’s School of Music. This unique holiday show combines hundreds of tubas, many decorated with garlands and lights and singalongs. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. Noon & 2:30 p.m. Free.  uaevents.com

Info

Ej Thomas Hall
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
to Google Calendar - 40th annual TubaChristmas - 2019-12-21 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 40th annual TubaChristmas - 2019-12-21 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 40th annual TubaChristmas - 2019-12-21 12:00:00 iCalendar - 40th annual TubaChristmas - 2019-12-21 12:00:00

Tags

330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

December 19, 2019

Friday

December 20, 2019

Saturday

December 21, 2019

Sunday

December 22, 2019

Monday

December 23, 2019

Tuesday

December 24, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Akron Zoo

Wednesday

December 25, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Akron Zoo

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail