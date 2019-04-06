3rd annual Easter Keg Hunt

Run, walk, hop or prance around downtown with some of your closest friends in search of the hidden Easter kegs. Each team can consist of up to six people. Each member will receive a swag bag with goodies from businesses around Akron and will be able to choose something from the Easter keg hunt menu at each location. After all kegs have all been found, everyone will celebrate at the Barley House. Lock 3, 200 S. Main St., Akron. 2-8 p.m. $30-$180. lock3live.com