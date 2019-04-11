Be Inspired by Art, Yoga and Meditation

to Google Calendar - Be Inspired by Art, Yoga and Meditation - 2019-04-11 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Be Inspired by Art, Yoga and Meditation - 2019-04-11 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Be Inspired by Art, Yoga and Meditation - 2019-04-11 18:30:00 iCalendar - Be Inspired by Art, Yoga and Meditation - 2019-04-11 18:30:00

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Each month, an all-levels yoga class led by certified and local Akron yoga instructors is presented in conjunction with a specific exhibition, providing an opportunity to stretch and strengthen your body and your mind. Bring a yoga mat and an open, creative mind. Registration is required. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 6:30 p.m. $10. Free for members. akronartmuseum.org

Info

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - Be Inspired by Art, Yoga and Meditation - 2019-04-11 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Be Inspired by Art, Yoga and Meditation - 2019-04-11 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Be Inspired by Art, Yoga and Meditation - 2019-04-11 18:30:00 iCalendar - Be Inspired by Art, Yoga and Meditation - 2019-04-11 18:30:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

April 9, 2019

Wednesday

April 10, 2019

Thursday

April 11, 2019

Friday

April 12, 2019

Saturday

April 13, 2019

Sunday

April 14, 2019

Monday

April 15, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail