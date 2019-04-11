Live Nation presents Robin Trower

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

This legendary British blues-rock guitarist achieved success with Procol Harum during the 1960s and then again as the bandleader of his own power trio. He mesmerized a sold-out Rocksino crowd earlier this year. Don't miss his return. MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 7:30 p.m. $38-$65. livenation.com

Info

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067 View Map
