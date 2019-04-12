2019 Medina Beer Fest

This year’s event will feature over 30 craft beers, food, entertainment, raffles, beer swag, InFocus Photo Booth and loads of fun. Guest ticket options include early entry VIP pass, which includes 15 beer tasting tickets, food ticket, commemorative tasting glass, the opportunity to sample limited edition beers and interact one-on-one with brewers. Regular Guest admission includes 10 beer tasting tickets, food ticket and commemorative tasting glass. Designated Driver admission is also available. Williams on the Lake, 787 Lafayette Road, Medina. 6-10:30 p.m. $10-$45. mainstreetmedina.com