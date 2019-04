“Romeo & Juliet”

One of the greatest love stories of all time returns to Rubber City Theatre’s stage in an all new production. Romeo Montague falls in love with Juliet Capulet, though their families are rivals. They defy the odds to be together, but fate intervenes. Rubber City Theatre, 243 Furnace St., Akron. $10-$25. For tickets and showtimes, visit rubbercitytheatre.com.