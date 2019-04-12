Ohio Shakespeare Festival’s “1776”

John Adams of Massachusetts, Benjamin Franklin of Pennsylvania and Thomas Jefferson of Virginia attempt to convince the members of the Second Continental Congress to vote for independence from the British monarchy by signing the Declaration of Independence, putting a human face on the pages of history. This gender-diverse production brings new life to the story. Greystone Hall, 103 S. High St., Akron. $15-$50. For tickets and showtimes, visit ohioshakespearefestival.com.