Ohio Shakespeare Festival’s “1776”

to Google Calendar - Ohio Shakespeare Festival’s “1776” - 2019-04-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ohio Shakespeare Festival’s “1776” - 2019-04-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ohio Shakespeare Festival’s “1776” - 2019-04-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - Ohio Shakespeare Festival’s “1776” - 2019-04-12 00:00:00

Greystone Hall 103 S. High Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Ohio Shakespeare Festival’s “1776”

John Adams of Massachusetts, Benjamin Franklin of Pennsylvania and Thomas Jefferson of Virginia attempt to convince the members of the Second Continental Congress to vote for independence from the British monarchy by signing the Declaration of Independence, putting a human face on the pages of history. This gender-diverse production brings new life to the story. Greystone Hall, 103 S. High St., Akron. $15-$50. For tickets and showtimes, visit ohioshakespearefestival.com.

Info

Greystone Hall 103 S. High Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - Ohio Shakespeare Festival’s “1776” - 2019-04-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ohio Shakespeare Festival’s “1776” - 2019-04-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ohio Shakespeare Festival’s “1776” - 2019-04-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - Ohio Shakespeare Festival’s “1776” - 2019-04-12 00:00:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

April 9, 2019

Wednesday

April 10, 2019

Thursday

April 11, 2019

Friday

April 12, 2019

Saturday

April 13, 2019

Sunday

April 14, 2019

Monday

April 15, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail