Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series: Amythyst Kiah

Happy Days Lodge 500 W. Streetsboro Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

A professed Southern Gothic songster, Amythyst Kiah’s commanding stage presence is only matched by her raw and powerful vocals—a deeply moving, hypnotic sound that stirs echoes of a distant and restless past. Happy Days Lodge, 500 W. Streetsboro Road (SR 303), Peninsula. 8-10 p.m. $24. conservancyforcvnp.org

