Kent Paranormal Weekend 2019 Friday Night Sessions

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

The weekend begins with author and resident historian William G. Krejci presenting on the history and hauntings of the Cleveland landmark, The Franklin Castle. Directly following will be psychic mediums Laura Lyn and Clara Jo, giving the audience insight on opening their third eye and connecting with spirits. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 7:30 p.m. $15-$18. thekentstage.com

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240
