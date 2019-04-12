Kent Paranormal Weekend 2019 Ghost Hunt

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

The haunted and historic Kent Stage hosts Team Spectre members who lead small groups on paranormal investigations using a wide variety of professional ghost hunting equipment. Attendees are encouraged to bring a flashlight and camera and wear comfortable walking shoes. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 10 p.m. thekentstage.com

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240 View Map
