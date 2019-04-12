The Drifters, Cornell Gunter's Coasters & The Platters

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

Catch three Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legends on the same stage, singing all their hits for one night only. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7 p.m. $35-$68. akroncivic.com

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067 View Map
