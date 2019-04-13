Jilly’s presents Funk Worthy, Runaway Lucy and Land of Panda

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

With elements of funk, rock, jazz-fusion and neo-soul, Funk Worthy's sound is soulful, powerful and unique. Runaway Lucy is a dynamic and widely versatile band. Land of Panda spreads good vibes, peace and love through their music. Jilly’s Music Room, Akron. 8 p.m.-midnight. Free. jillysmusicroom.com

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
