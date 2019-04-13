Kent Paranormal Weekend 2019 Saturday Sessions

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

Ray Goosby, the weekend’s emcee, is a paranormal investigator with Dark Alley paranormal and co-host of The Cryptic Paranormal Show on KRMA Radio. This event is filled with presentations, films and Q&A sessions on hauntings, UFOs, bigfoot, psychic vampirism, love beyond the grave and paranormal investigations. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $15-$18. thekentstage.com

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240
Subscribe right rail