Romance of Brahms & Rachmaninoff

Violinist Jennifer Frautschi joins the Canton Symphony Orchestra for a concert full of some of the most romantic music ever composed, including Brahms’ Violin Concerto and Rachmaninoff’s Second Symphony. Enjoy a concert prelude with Assistant Conductor Matthew Jenkins Jaroszewicz. Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $28-$48. cantonsymphony.org