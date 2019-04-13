Romance of Brahms & Rachmaninoff

to Google Calendar - Romance of Brahms & Rachmaninoff - 2019-04-13 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Romance of Brahms & Rachmaninoff - 2019-04-13 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Romance of Brahms & Rachmaninoff - 2019-04-13 19:30:00 iCalendar - Romance of Brahms & Rachmaninoff - 2019-04-13 19:30:00

Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2323 17th St. NW, , Canton, Ohio

Violinist Jennifer Frautschi joins the Canton Symphony Orchestra for a concert full of some of the most romantic music ever composed, including Brahms’ Violin Concerto and Rachmaninoff’s Second Symphony. Enjoy a concert prelude with Assistant Conductor Matthew Jenkins Jaroszewicz.  Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $28-$48. cantonsymphony.org

Info

Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2323 17th St. NW, , Canton, Ohio View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
to Google Calendar - Romance of Brahms & Rachmaninoff - 2019-04-13 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Romance of Brahms & Rachmaninoff - 2019-04-13 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Romance of Brahms & Rachmaninoff - 2019-04-13 19:30:00 iCalendar - Romance of Brahms & Rachmaninoff - 2019-04-13 19:30:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

April 9, 2019

Wednesday

April 10, 2019

Thursday

April 11, 2019

Friday

April 12, 2019

Saturday

April 13, 2019

Sunday

April 14, 2019

Monday

April 15, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail