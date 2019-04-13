The Alzheimer’s Association: Paint the Night Purple Benefit

The New Center at Northeast Ohio Medical University 4211 State Route 44, Rootstown Township, Ohio 44272

This benefit dinner and auction returns for an elegant evening of fine dining and spirited bidding celebrating the care of today and the cure of tomorrow. The NEW Center at Northeast Ohio Medical University, 4211 State Route 44, Rootstown. 5:30 p.m. $150. alz.org/eastohio

