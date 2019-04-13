Learn about this elusive shorebird on a hike along Pheasant Run Trail and attempt to witness their aerial courtship display and hear their distinctive calls. Silence and patience are essential for this program. No dogs, please. Silver Creek Metro Park, Pheasant Run Area, 5000 Hametown Road, Norton. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org
Woodcock Watch
Silver Creek Metro Park, Pheasant Run Area 5000 Hametown Road, Norton, Ohio 44203
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Tuesday
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatAkron RubberDucks vs. Trenton Thunder
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“The Diary of Anne Frank”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatHower House’s Unspoken: Objects of Communication in the Victorian Age
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatPerkins Stone Mansion and John Brown House 2019 Season Reopening
-
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 FilmOpen Projector Night
-
-
Akron Life in Cleveland Concerts & Live Music Festivals & Fairs2019 AFRO-FUSION DANCE FESTIVAL
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“The Diary of Anne Frank”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatHower House’s Unspoken: Objects of Communication in the Victorian Age
-
Thursday
-
Akron Life in Cleveland Concerts & Live Music Festivals & Fairs2019 AFRO-FUSION DANCE FESTIVAL
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsUntold Futures
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatBe Inspired by Art, Yoga and Meditation
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Proof”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Romeo & Juliet”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival’s “1776”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatThe University of Akron Dance Program presents 2019 Spring Dance Concert
-
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatCanton Ballet’s “The Little Mermaid”
-
-
Events in The 330 Fishing Kids & Family This & ThatTrout Derby
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatHeron Open House
-
-
Kids & FamilyLearn, Give, Lead: Youth Impact Day
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That720 Whiskertin Party Pop-Up
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Fashion & Trunk Shows Food & Drink This & ThatMaplewood Boutique Spring/Summer Fashion Show & Brunch
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatYEPAW Presents Soulcapella
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Proof”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
Monday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatSchool Field Trips at Beech Creek Gardens
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesArt in Bloom
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatApollo’s Fire: Bach B Minor Mass & Mini Festival
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Hudson EventsHSA - Guest Artist: Barb Zimmerman: Acrylic Painting Demonstration
-