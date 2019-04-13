Woodcock Watch

Silver Creek Metro Park, Pheasant Run Area 5000 Hametown Road, Norton, Ohio 44203

Learn about this elusive shorebird on a hike along Pheasant Run Trail and attempt to witness their aerial courtship display and hear their distinctive calls. Silence and patience are essential for this program. No dogs, please. Silver Creek Metro Park, Pheasant Run Area, 5000 Hametown Road, Norton. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Info

Silver Creek Metro Park, Pheasant Run Area 5000 Hametown Road, Norton, Ohio 44203
