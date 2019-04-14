YEPAW Presents Soulcapella

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

The Youth Excellence Performing Arts Workshop presents an ageless journey through the sounds of Motown, the show tunes of Broadway and the soul of Gospel music. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 4 p.m. $7-$12. Free for children 5 and under. akroncivic.com

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, This & That
