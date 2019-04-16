Geology of the Gorge

Gorge Metro Park 1160 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Join a naturalist to hike Glens Trail and examine several of its geologic features. Learn how the Cuyahoga River was formed and where all those lucky stones came from. Gorge Metro Park, Main Entrance, 1160 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. 1-2:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Gorge Metro Park 1160 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio View Map
