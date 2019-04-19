4/19 Jilly’s presents The Zydeco Kings% Celebrating the music of Louisiana, The Zydeco Kings is a spicy mixture of old-school rhythm and blues infused with the spirit of New Orleans, steeped in gumbo boogie woogie, a dash Caribbean soul, rollicking piano, accordion, guitar, saxophone, bass, drums and of course, some rubboard. Jilly’s Music Room, Akron. 8 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com