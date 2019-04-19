Live Nation presents Countess Luann and Friends

An original cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York,” Luann de Lesseps was just ranked the No. 1 Housewife by TV Guide, topping all 46 housewives across all franchised cities. The model-turned-countess has transformed herself into an author, philanthropist, actor and cabaret star. MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $45-$75. livenation.com