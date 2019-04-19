Live Nation presents Countess Luann and Friends

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

An original cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York,” Luann de Lesseps was just ranked the No. 1 Housewife by TV Guide, topping all 46 housewives across all franchised cities. The model-turned-countess has transformed herself into an author, philanthropist, actor and cabaret star. MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $45-$75. livenation.com

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Theater & Dance, This & That
