EVENT: Whiskey Painters Of America Exhibition & Art Sale

DATES: August 30th – October 6th, 2022

LOCATION: CUYAHOGA VALLERY ART CENTER – MAIN GALLERY

The Whiskey Painters of America (WPA) have been invited to participate in the 41st Whiskey Painters of America Exhibition & Art Sale held at the Cuyahoga Valley Art Center, 2131 Front Street Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, from August 30th – October 6th. This popular annual exhibition opens on Tuesday, August 30th, kicking off the People’s Choice selection process. We invite the public to participate in our People’s Choice voting process to select the top five Best of Show paintings on display. Voting is to conclude and winners are to be announced at the Artist Reception on Friday, September 23rd.

This exhibition will display the most extensive collection of Whiskey Paintings for sale in one location in the world. A Whiskey Painting is a watercolor miniature, no larger than 4” x 5” in size, and is created by dipping one’s paintbrush in some form of alcoholic spirits instead of water. The WPA was officially established in 1962, at Tangier Night Club in Akron, Ohio to promote the fine art of painting in miniature. To become a member of this exclusive organization, an applicant must first have a bonafide member of the WPA as a sponsor. The Whiskey Painters of America is the most unique and exclusive miniature painting society in the world.

CUYAHOGA VALLEY ART CENTER

Address: 2131 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

Phone: 330-928-8092

Gallery Hours: Mon-Fri 10:00-3:00 PM & Sat 10:00-2:00 PM

Web: www.cvART.org I Classes: www.cvart.org/classes I Exhibits: www.cvart.org/exhibits I Workshops: www.cvart.org/workshops I Events: www.cvart.org/events I Become a Member Today: www.joinit.org/o/cvac