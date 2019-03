Stan Hywet’s 2019 Season: “Lasting Impressions”

Influenced by Gertrude Seiberling’s legacy as an early 20th-century cultural champion, this year’s theme celebrates her passion for painting, which she discovered late in life and continued to pursue until she could no longer hold a paintbrush. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. Stan Hywet is open for tours Tues.-Sun. Closed Mon. $8-$19. For details, visit stanhywet.org.