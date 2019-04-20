Cardio Hike and Breakfast

Join a naturalist for a 3+ mile, fast-paced hike followed by a healthy breakfast prepared by staff and volunteers. Participants will be asked to add to the feast. Please consult your doctor before beginning a new exercise routine. Drinking water is recommended. Registration begins 4/13. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Seneca Deck, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 8-10 a.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org