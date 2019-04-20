Easter Egg Hunt

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio

Children up to age 9 may participate in the hunt, and the entire family can visit with the Easter Bunny and enjoy a beautiful spring day on the estate. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $8-$14. stanhywet.org

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio
