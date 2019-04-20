Jilly’s presents Missile Toe and Lords of the Highway

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Join the world's greatest Christmas band, Missile Toe as they are joined by Lords of the Highway, a rockabilly band based out of Cleveland. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com

