2019 World Tai Chi & Qigong Day

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

People of all ages are invited to learn how to use breathing and movement techniques to boost energy, improve balance and manage stress during this community wellness event. Demonstrations, audience participation and a special segment for kids will be featured in this two-hour program, which is suitable for adults of all ages and physical abilities, and children old enough to follow along. The interactive program will be led by NG Energy Founder and Certified Tai Chi and Qigong Instructor Nancy Gardner. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 9-11 a.m. Free. akronartmuseum.org

akron art museum
