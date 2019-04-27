Akron Symphony Orchestra’s Spring Gala 2019

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

The evening will feature a cocktail reception with hors d’oeuvres, a delectable dinner and live entertainment from Theron Brown and Friends. All proceeds support the orchestra’s mission to enrich Northeast Ohio through entertaining music and innovative community outreach programs. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 5:30-10:30 p.m. $150 and up. akronsymphony.org

Ej Thomas Hall
