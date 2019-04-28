Archery Open Shoot

Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks Area 40 Axline Road, Akron, Ohio 44319

Register for a half-hour time slot to improve your shot. Participants must have already taken one of our Intro to Archery programs. All equipment provided. Registration begins 4/9. Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Ave., Akron. 12:30-3:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks Area 40 Axline Road, Akron, Ohio 44319
  Vintage Days at Stan Hywet

