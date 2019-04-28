Vintage Days

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio

Travel back to the 1920s and meet friends and staff (portrayed by the History First Hand acting troupe) of the Seiberlings on select Sundays April to September. All tours are self-guided. Vintage Days also include vintage "base ball" with the Akron Black Stockings and concerts by the Goodyear Band. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. $8-$19. stanhywet.org

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio
