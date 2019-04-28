Travel back to the 1920s and meet friends and staff (portrayed by the History First Hand acting troupe) of the Seiberlings on select Sundays April to September. All tours are self-guided. Vintage Days also include vintage "base ball" with the Akron Black Stockings and concerts by the Goodyear Band. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. $8-$19. stanhywet.org
Vintage Days
Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Wednesday
-
Events in The 330 Talks & Readings This & ThatInternational Exchange Students
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesArt in Bloom
-
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatSchool Field Trips at Beech Creek Gardens
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Romeo & Juliet”
-
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“[Title of Show]” A Musical
-
-
Health & WellnessAlzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & DrinkCabin Fever Music Nights
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & DrinkBent Trivia
-
Friday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That2019 Canton Film Fest
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatJim Ballard & The Strangs
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatTyler Henry: The Hollywood Medium
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“[Title of Show]” A Musical
-
Saturday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Marathon
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Health & Wellness Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That2019 World Tai Chi & Qigong Day
-
-
Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesYMCA Healthy Kids Day at Beech Creek Gardens!
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink Health & Wellness Home & Garden Kids & Family Sports Theater & Dance This & That2019 Community Business Expo
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That Vintage Days at Stan HywetVintage Days
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatArchery Open Shoot
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatBumblebees and Their Friends
-
Monday
-
Health & WellnessAlzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group
-
-
Concerts & Live Music“Aquarius/ Let the Sunshine In” 5th Dimension is Coming to Canton!
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“[Title of Show]” A Musical
-
Tuesday
-
Health & WellnessAlzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“[Title of Show]” A Musical
-
-
Events in The 330 Talks & Readings This & ThatInternational Exchange Students
-