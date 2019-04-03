Lunch with Christopher Wilkins

Wolf Creek Tavern 3044 Wadsworth Rd, Akron, Ohio 44203

Serving as Music Director of the Akron Symphony Orchestra since 2006, Wilkins entertains the audience with a preview of “West Side Story,” which the orchestra will perform on May 4. Under Wilkin’s direction, the orchestra’s programming has reflected his strong interest in community-oriented projects. Wolf Creek Tavern, 3044 Wadsworth Road, Norton. 11 a.m. $25. akronsymphony.org

Wolf Creek Tavern 3044 Wadsworth Rd, Akron, Ohio 44203
