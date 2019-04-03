Perkins Stone Mansion and John Brown House 2019 Season Reopening% The Society will open the John Brown House and Perkins Stone Mansion for the 2019 tour season. This year's theme is "Walk a Mile in Someone Else's Shoes." Guests will be able to learn about abolitionist John Brown, the Perkins family and individuals in Akron and Summit County. Summit County Historical Society of Akron, 550 Copley Road, Akron. 1-4 p.m., Wed.-Sat. summithistory.org