Tour - Mernet Larsen: The Ordinary, Reoriented

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Chief Curator Ellen Rudolph delves into the skewed spatial relationships in Larsen’s paintings to discover meaning and the artist’s wry sense of humor in the very ordinary situations she presents. Registration is required. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 11 a.m.-Noon. Free. akronartmuseum.org

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
