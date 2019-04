“The Diary of Anne Frank”

This emotionally heartfelt drama about the lives of eight people hiding from the Nazis in a concealed storage attic during World War II captures the claustrophobic fear, hope, grief and laughter of their daily existence. Weathervane Playhouse, 1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron. $13-$16. For tickets and showtimes, visit weathervaneplayhouse.com.