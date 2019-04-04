Akron RubberDucks vs. Altoona Curve

Canal Park 300 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Akron RubberDucks vs. Altoona Curve

Cheer on the Akron RubberDucks, our minor league baseball team affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. Canal Park, 300 S. Main St., Akron. $8-$9. For tickets and game times, visit akronrubberducks.com.

Canal Park 300 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
