Silent Film Special: “The Camerman”

The Canton Palace Theatre presents a special presentation of this silent Buster Keaton film, accompanied by organist Jay Spencer at the Kilgen Organ. Hopelessly in love with a woman working at MGM Studios, a clumsy man attempts to become a motion picture cameraman to be close to the object of his desire. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave, N, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $7. cantonpalacetheatre.org